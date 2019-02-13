Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are looking to identify a woman from a robbery and assault incident at a Spokane Valley Home Depot last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 7 around 1:30 p.m., an asset protection employee of the Home Depot on Sprague reported a theft suspect became combative when she was approached. 

The employee told a Deputy he observed the female suspect place merchandise in her purse before attempting to leave without paying. The employee contacted her, saying he was an employee, before she punched him in the face and ran out of the store and into the passenger side of a van.

The employee received minor injuries, but did not need medical attention.
 
Detective Kirk Keyser is attempting to identify the suspect in the photos. She is believed to have been a passenger in the pictured van which investigators have determined the registered owner’s name and are working to contact him.

