Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are looking to identify a woman from a robbery and assault incident at a Spokane Valley Home Depot last week.
On Thursday, Feb. 7 around 1:30 p.m., an asset protection employee of the Home Depot on Sprague reported a theft suspect became combative when she was approached.
The employee told a Deputy he observed the female suspect place merchandise in her purse before attempting to leave without paying. The employee contacted her, saying he was an employee, before she punched him in the face and ran out of the store and into the passenger side of a van.