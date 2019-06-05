Police say a man was arrested after he forcibly entered a home armed looking for his runaway grandson with a gun firing at one point during the incident Friday night in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a residence on the 2300 block of S. Best Friday around 10:40 p.m. A caller had reported an armed man forced his way into the residence. Within seconds, a shot was heard along with screaming and yelling.
Upon arrival, deputies were directed by neighbors to the home, which had its front door wide open. A woman was contacted by police in the front yard, and deputies cleared the house to ensure no one was injured before beginning an investigation.
Victims said the suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Michael Dooley, was armed and broke into the home looking for his runaway grandson. A victim said the runaway's mother had stopped at the home earlier looking for him, but the victim said the runaway wasn't there. The victim had seen the runaway in their back shop, told him his mother was looking for him and that he needed to go home.
Late Friday night, she heard the commotion at the door before she found her 18-year-old son wrestling with Dooley over control of a black revolver. Other people in the home broke up the fight before the victim told Dooley his grandson had been at the residence earlier but had told him to go home. The victim then said Dooley pointed the gun at her, saying "I knew he was here!"
The victim ran down the hall before Dooley grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, and her son began wrestling with Dooley again over control of the gun. During that struggle, a shot was fired, but no one was hit by the bullet. The two eventually gained control of Dooley and dissarmed him. Dooley left the home in a white SUV before deputies arrived.
A deputy who had attempted contacting the runaway at the victim's home earlier in the evening remembered where Dooley lived, and informed deputies responding. Deputies contacted Dooley's daughter, and the mother of the runaway at the residence, with her explaining Dooley was inside with some children.
The children were safely removed before Dooley was taken into custody. He admitted to pushing his way into the residence after the man tried to slam the door in Dooley's face. After pushing his way in, he said the other man was also armed before they started wrestling. investigators said Dooley admitted to drinking shots of whiskey prior to the incident.
Through investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Dooley with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault. A .357 revolver was seized at the residence on Best, which victims said they took from Dooley. A .40 caliber semi-auto handgun was also seized, which Dooley had admitted to wearing in a shoulder holster.
Dooley was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the felony charges. He was released on his own recognizance following his first court appearance.
Police say luckily no one was injured during this potentially-deadly incident. Major Crimes Detectives assisted in the investigation.