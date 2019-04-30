Spokane Valley Police described it best themselves: You know you're having a bad day when you "think" you have a warrant and attempt to flee; Your motorcycle breaks down, and you're arrested for eluding; You find out your warrant is non-extraditable and heroin is found in your pocket.
A SVPD Sergeant had activated his emergency lights Monday night after 9 p.m. after some detectives requested assistance. As he turned around on Pines, he observed a white Suzuki GSXR that appeared to be accelerating ahead of him.
The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Kagele, also appeared to run a red light at Broadway as he turned east. The sergeant activated his siren, and also turned east, hearing the motorcycle accelerate more. Kagele passed another vehicle and swerved into the westbound lanes exceeding 80 mph.
Soon after, the sergeant noticed sparks coming from the rear tire area of the motorcycle and it began to slow down before Kagele stopped near McCabe. As the sergeant stopped behind the bike, he noticed his chain had separated from the sprocket.
Upon being taken into custody, Kagele said "I (expletive) up and ran because I have a warrant."
Kagele explained he saw the patrol car with its emergency lights on, and decided to flee because he knew he had a warrant. When the sergeant explained he was responding to another call, Kagele said he messed up and admitted to travelling well over 80 mph.
A check of Kagele's name did show a misdemeanor warrant for third-degree driving while suspended, but it was not extraditable from Spokane County. It also showed Kagele's driving privileges were still suspended.
During a search, a baggie containing a black tar-like substance was found in Kagele's jacket, later testing positive for heroin. Kagele was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree driving while suspended.