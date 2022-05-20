SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are on the lookout for the suspect in a violent assault Thursday night.
According to the release, SVPD responded to reports of an assault at the Loma Vista Apartments on Havana St. around 6:10 p.m. on May 19.
EMTs were at the location for an unrelated incident and told deputies they were approached by a man bleeding from his head, initially thinking he may have been stabbed. They quickly began medical care for the victim while waiting for police. The victim was transported to hospital for further treatment and evaluation and was released sometime later.
Deputies located the victim's apartment, but it was empty.
Initial investigation suggested the suspect was an adult man and acquaintance of the victim. Deputies believe he had called the victim, stating he wanted to come and pick up some of his property. The suspect and a third adult man arrived, and all three hung out for a short time.
The victim stated the suspect, suddenly and without provocation, picked up a small hammer from a tool bag and began striking him in the head. After a brief struggle, the victim fled the apartment and into the parking lot, where he contacted EMTs.
According to the victim, the third man did not participate in the assault. A search for the area was undertaken, but the suspect was not located.
At around 7 p.m., a citizen reported an unidentified male jumped into a garbage can on the 6600 block of east Sprague Ave. Responding deputies contacted a man whom they believed was the third man who accompanied the suspect to the apartment. The man was identified, interviewed by Major Crimes Detectives, and released later without charges.
The situation remains an active investigation. When located, the suspect could potentially face a felony assault charge, among others.