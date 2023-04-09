SAINT MARIES, Idaho — Six swans were illegally killed and left to waste near Saint Maries in North Idaho, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
The birds, Tundra swans, are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and are thought to have been shot on the weekend of March 25-26, during a closed hunting season. All six were found in a private, flooded field, roughly one mile upriver of Saint Maries on the Railroad Grade Road.
Idaho Fish and Game requests anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at (208) 916-6871 or make a report on the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999.
A monetary award will be requested for anyone who provides credible information that leads to the identification of those involved.