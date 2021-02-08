SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a hate crime after swastikas were painted on the Temple of Beth Shalom.
According to SPD, the swastikas were found Monday morning.
Officers spoke to employees and canvased the neighborhood for surveillance cameras.
The synagogue’s camera system captured a white man wearing blue jeans, black boots, a dark-colored jacket, a dark-colored beanie, black gloves, a red mask, and sunglasses.
The Revised Code of Washington’s definition of a hate crime includes: defaces religious real property with words, symbols, or items that are derogatory to persons of the faith associated with the property.
Chief Craig Meidl stated, “this action is reprehensible. There is no place for hate-mongering in our community. SPD takes this crime very seriously and is committed to doing everything possible to arrest the person or persons responsible. We will always stand with those who are the target of hate and bigotry.”
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, “Spokane is a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs safely and freely in their places of worship. The symbols and writings are disgusting and desecrate a place of worship and a memorial to those whose lives were lost during a hateful time in world history. The Spokane Police Department has dedicated numerous resources to the investigation of this hate crime. We speak on behalf of the community when we say this type of hate and divisiveness in our community will never be tolerated.”
If you have any information that would assist in the investigation, we encourage you to call Crime Check and (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2021-20021312.
