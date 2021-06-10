SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man accused of domestic violence was arrested Thursday afternoon with the help of SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.
Spokane Police Officers were alerted to the report of a burglary in the 1200 block of E. Lacrosse Avenue around 1:00pm Thursday afternoon. As the call progressed, officers determined this was not a burglary but a domestic violence incident.
Police identified the man as 38-year-old Dennis McElyea, who had an order out against him protecting a woman in the home from him.
On arrival, officers made contact with the female and her two small children and were able to get them out of the house safely. The woman informed Officers that McElyea was in the basement and had a firearm with him.
Police made several announcements for McElyea to come out of the house, but he did not respond. For the safety of everyone around the location, the Spokane Police Department issued an emergency alert asking citizens to stay away from the area and stay indoors if close by.
McElyea has a criminal history and with reports of a suspected firearm in the house, police called in the SWAT and hostage negotiation team to assist. McElyea came out of the house unarmed and was taken into custody shortly after the call.
Once McElyea was taken into custody, a search was done on the residence and a firearm was located inside where the victim said it would be.
McElyea is a 4 time convicted felon with 2 counts of 2nd degree assault, 1 count of manufacturing methamphetamine and 1 count of an order violation.
McElyea was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Felony Order Violation and Unlawful possession of a firearm 1st degree. McElyea was also booked on pending charges of Felony Order Violation and Theft 2nd that stemmed from an earlier incident.