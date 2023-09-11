SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and SWAT arrested a multi-time convicted felon after smashing a car window with a baseball bat and entering a home without permission.
On Sept. 9 around 3:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 12700 block of east 3rd Avenue for a suspect armed with a baseball bat.
As deputies arrived, they saw that the suspect had shattered the back window of the victim's vehicle.
The incident began earlier that day when the victim confronted a woman who owed some money. That woman was the suspect girlfriend, which resulted in an argument between the two.
As the victim left, the suspect went to their apartment. He entered through a window and began yelling for the victim.
When the victim went into the living room, the suspect was holding a metal baseball bat at his side.
The victim told the man to leave and as he walked outside he put on a gold mask and smashed the back window of the victim's vehicle. After this, he fled on foot.
A deputy identified the man and began to surveil his residence. With him being a multi-time convicted felon and known to be armed, a perimeter was established around the residence.
The suspect was asked to peacefully surrender and exit the home with his hands up. He ignored and refused to leave.
With a search warrant and SWAT members, they were able to get the man to surrender without incident.
He was booked into Spokane County jail for burglary, harassment-weapon involved and malicious mischief.