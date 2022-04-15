SPOKANE, Wash. - The barricade situation in West Central Spokane that required a response from SWAT has been cleared. The suspect was brought into custody of Spokane Police.
Maxwell has been reopened to traffic, and commuters are able to access the area again. Police are clearing from the scene.
Information on what the suspect was wanted for is still unknown at this time.
Last updated on April 15 at 3:50 p.m.
Spokane police are currently involved in a barricade situation near the intersection of Maxwell and Adams in West Central, where a SWAT team has just arrived.
According to police, a suspect with a warrant for their arrest is located in a house there and barricaded inside. The suspect does not want to comply with the warrant and retreated into the house.
Our reporter, Guy Tannenbaum, is live at the scene and will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.