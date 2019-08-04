SPOKANE, Wash. - Several streets in the Spokane Perry District are closed off as the Spokane Police Department and SWAT team respond to a suspect holed up in a home.
Officers were called to the scene just off 8th Ave. after reports came in that the suspect had attacked a family member with a knife.
Only one family member was stabbed and was treated for their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.
Police say the suspect already had a warrant out for his arrest and now could be facing 1st degree assault charges following the attack on the family member.
Several streets are closed off in the area around 8th Ave. You're asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.