SPOKANE, Wash. - A domestic violent situation at Desmet and Pittsburgh has become a SWAT standoff.
Police say avoid the area. More information to come.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90S TO LOW 100S. * WHERE...THE SPOKANE AREA...WASHINGTON AND IDAHO PALOUSE...THE COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.