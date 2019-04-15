SPOKANE - Heavy police presence at the Downtowner Motel in Spokane is linked to a shooting that occurred last May, according to police.
Along with a SWAT team, police are at the motel in downtown Spokane Monday night attempting to arrest a man identified as 52-year-old Jimmy Engleman, who has a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Police say the warrant is connected to a shooting that occurred on 4700 block of North Post Street in 2018.
During that initial incident, neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, SWAT determined during that incident that Engleman posed a significant danger to the neighborhood.
Engleman was later arrested without incident. He was charged with multiple felony counts of assault with a weapon.
Englman was due in court to face those charges last month but failed to make his appearance. Police issued an arrest warrant that same day, March 22.
Previous coverage on the shooting that happened last year can be found below.
Spokane Police arrested 52-year-old Jimmy R. Engleman after he shot several bullets from gun striking neighboring houses. Police surrounded his house early Saturday even as he continued to fire his gun. Engleman was taken into custody without injury to himself or others.
It started around 4:15 a.m. when several people in the neighborhood at 4700 N Post called 911 to report their homes had been hit by bullets. The reported hearing several gunshots and gave the location of the shooter. A Major Crimes Sergeant was several blocks away responding to a separate investigation and hear the shots. He was on scene within two minutes.
SWAT officers were dispatched to the scene along with armored cover. It was determined early that Engleman posed a significant danger to the neighborhood. As such, armed vehicles from other agencies were called in to surround the house to protect neighboring houses in the area.
Hostage negotiators made several attempts to speak with Engleman but were unsuccessful. SWAT used chemical agents to try to force him out of the house.
At about 8:30 a.m., Engleman came out of the residence and surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody, medically cleared at the scene, and transported to jail. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for several counts of first degree assault.
No injuries were reported.
A search warrant for his house was obtained and detectives will be on scene for several house Saturday processing the home for evidence.
This incident required several specialty teams that worked in unison to bring this dangerous event to a successful resolution. The following units were on scene: SWAT, Hostage Negotiators, Explosive Disposal Unit, Major Crimes Detectives and patrol officers. SPD would like to thank Kootenai County SWAT who were on scene with their armored vehicle along with Post Falls SWAT who were en-route.
Previous coverage: Spokane Police tweeted Saturday morning that the suspect in a SWAT standoff near Wellesley and Lincoln has been taken into custody.
The standoff started just before 6 a.m. with reported shots fired. Police say they were able to get everyone safely out of the house other than the suspect, but that the suspect was not cooperating with police and continued to fire off rounds during the standoff.
The investigation is ongoing.
Previous coverage:
A standoff between a suspect and responding law enforcement officers shut down streets in a Spokane neighborhood Saturday morning. Police were asking everyone in the area to stay indoors and drivers to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
Spokane Police and SWAT Team members responded to a home near Wellesley and Lincoln early Saturday after a report of shots being fired in the area. Officers were in the area when neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired.
Responding officers were able to get everyone, aside from the suspect, out of the house safely.
The suspect was not cooperating with police Saturday morning and remains inside the home and possibly armed.
Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more, we will update this story.