SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs office have confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home is now dead.
Police responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Nov. 14. According to police, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis.
Multiple shots had been fired inside the home but no one was injured. The suspect then set his home on fire before leaving. Once the suspect exited the house, he began shooting at deputies. That's when deputies shot and killed the suspect.
Deputies have not entered the house yet as there is fear of a possible bomb threat. An investigation is ongoing.
Last updated: Nov. 15 at 2:00 p.m.
A house at the center of a SWAT standoff in Greenacres is now on fire.
Fire crews are now on scene fighting the blaze. The suspect is still inside the home. KHQ has a crew on scene gathering more information.
Last Updated: Nov. 15 ay 11:25 a.m.
Greenacres Elementary School is now cancelled while police use it as a staging area.
Right now, the suspect is still armed and barricaded inside a home.
Last Updated: Nov. 15 ay 10:15 a.m.
An armed suspect is barricaded inside a Greenacres home after Police claim had a mental health crisis.
Greenacres Elementary is on a 2 hour delay because Police are using the school as a staging area.
Police say this has been going on since 11 p.m. last night. The SWAT team and law enforcement have not been able to make contact with the suspect. Multiple shots have been fired with law enforcement on scene.
BREAKING: Right now I’m on 11th and Barker where there is a heavy police presence and this residential street is blocked off. I also just heard a loud boom. Working to learn more: pic.twitter.com/jLDLijhB83— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) November 15, 2022
11th street from Barker and Green Acres road is closed. This is an active scene and you are asked to avoid the area. Police have issued shelter in place order has been issues for residents nearby.
Last Updated: Nov. 15 at 7:45 a.m.
There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place.
Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
