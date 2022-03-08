SPOKANE, Wash. - A massive law enforcement response in Otis Orchards Monday afternoon suddenly came to a close, without an arrest.
Police confirmed they were looking for suspect in a violent crime as part of an on-going investigation. The operation ended Monday night, however the suspect's whereabouts are still unknown.
Spokane Police and SWAT teams were on scene, and even U.S. Marshals were present. Helicopters and drones were used for overhead search, and ambulances and fire trucks waited on standby at the 21000 block of Wellesley.
While law enforcement were headquartered outside of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, the scene was actually off of Ashton Rd. a block away. The church was not involved in the incident itself.
The local U.S. Marshal's office did confirm they are looking for a wanted fugitive.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police will likely return to continue the search for the suspect soon.