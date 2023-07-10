POST FALLS, Idaho. - The SWAT standoff in Post Falls Monday night ended with no injuries and no arrests made.
On July 10 Kootenai County SWAT responded to reports of someone saying their neighbor was threatening them with a bat. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says both the victim and neighbor barricaded themselves inside their apartments.
Kootenai County SWAT attempted to get the man to surrender himself and get the victim to safety. Law enforcements arrest warrant request was denies.
This investigation is ongoing.
Last Updated: July 11 at 3:10 p.m.
Kootenai County SWAT is on scene of a standoff where a man reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment in Post Falls.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Kootenai County Sherriff's Office and Kootenai County SWAT remain on-scene of the Valley View Apartments.
A NonStop Local crew at the scene reports hearing police shouting at a man to surrender.
Right now there are no road closures due to this incident but you should avoid the area.