SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley has ended and a suspect is in custody, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO says the suspect is set to face felony charges and will be booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Deputies will remain in the location as the investigation continues.
Last Updated: Aug. 2 at 10:30 p.m.
Spokane County SWAT is on scene of a standoff at an apartment complex near Barker and I-90 in between Boone and Sharp.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), officers responded to a fight call earlier this evening. A man answered the door and appeared to be agitated with what officers believed to be a weapon in hand. They attempted to make contact with the man again but have been unsuccessful. SCSO has applied for a search warrant.
A shelter in place is currently in effect for the area of 18517 W. Boone Avenue in response to this standoff. Sharp and Boone off Barker is also blocked at this time. You are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.