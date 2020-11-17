UPDATE 11/17/2020 4:04pm:
Spokane Sherriff's Deputies have left the scene. They told KHQ they were not sure the person they were looking for was in the home.
They plan to return to the home at a later date.
Previous Coverage
SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a SWAT standoff near 8th and Bowdish in Spokane Valley.
It is not clear what the person inside the house is wanted for.
Neighbors say the home has been a "problem home". The neighbor also said that someone was shot and killed in the home a few years ago.
Use caution if traveling in that area.
