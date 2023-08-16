SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff near the 200 block of East Second Avenue.

According to the Spokane Police Department, police tried negotiating with an assault and robbery suspect. So far they have refused to cooperate and SWAT is now trying to make contact.

NonStop Local has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. 

