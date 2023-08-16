SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a three hour standoff, SPD and SWAT have a wanted suspect in custody.
He is currently being charged with rape in the first degree, assault and robbery.
Updated on August 16 at 6:20 p.m.
Spokane Police Department and SWAT have been attempting to negotiate with a suspect wanted for assault and robbery.
At Spokane Street and Second Avenue, police were called at 3:30 p.m. to negotiate with a suspect to negotiate. After refusing, SWAT was called in to assist.
For drivers in the area, Second Avenue is blocked off from Cowley to Sherman. Spokane Street is also blocked all the way up to Pacific.
There is still a very large police presence in the area. SPD, Spokane fire and SWAT are all on scene.
Updated on August 16 at 6:04 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff near the 200 block of East Second Avenue.
According to the Spokane Police Department, police tried negotiating with an assault and robbery suspect. So far they have refused to cooperate and SWAT is now trying to make contact.
NonStop Local has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.