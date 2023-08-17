Weather Alert

...Windy and very dry conditions Friday... .A dry cold front will usher in critical fire weather conditions on Friday. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse - Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 MPH. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 15 percent valleys and 13 to 20 percent mountains. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman Counties through 9 a.m. Monday August 21 due to wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is Unhealthy in many areas, which will continue into the weekend. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat. Burning restrictions are in effect.