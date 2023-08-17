SWAT standoff southhill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shelter in place is in effect for residents living in the 3100 of south Mount Vernon Street due to a SWAT standoff for multiple armed robbery suspects.

The standoff started around 6 p.m. when the Spokane Police Department (SPD) got reports of an armed robbery on E. 29th. Police and SWAT are now on the scene of an apartment complex near the 2500 block of E 29th Avenue where they believe the suspects are.

SPD is making announcements for the suspects to come out. Please avoid the area and shelter in place. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

