SWAT team arrests Moses Lake woman on drug charges for second time in four months

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake woman has been arrested for drugs for the second time in four months.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and INET served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Hill Street Thursday morning. They arrested 38-year-old Sonia Adame for possession of methamphetamine. The Moses Lake Police Department says additional charges will follow.
Back in December, a case was developed on Adame and she was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver in a school zone. She was allowed to bail out of jail shortly after being arrested, according to police.
However, after her release, citizens began complaining that she was selling drugs out of home yet again while awaiting trial on the December charge. Multiple controlled buys from Adame were executed before the search warrant was obtained and served.
While evidence is still being processed, police say methamphetamine was found inside the home.