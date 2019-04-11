SWAT team enters north Spokane home to arrest man who broke into woman's house while she was sleeping Apr 11, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again After hours of trying to make contact with a home intruder Thursday morning, the Spokane County Sheriff's SWAT Team entered a north Spokane home to take a man into custody. Early Thursday morning, a woman woke up to a man breaking into her house. That woman used her Life Alert bracelet to contact Life Alert. They contacted the Spokane County Sheriff's Office who responded to the scene. Deputies were able to get the woman out of the house safely, however, the intruder was not communicating with them. Due to not having contact with the suspect, the SWAT team was called in to assist. After hours of not being able to contact the suspect, the SWAT team entered the home and took the suspect into custody. The suspect has not been identified yet. The scene has cleared. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Erickson Law Enforcement Spokane County North Team Sheriff Spokane N. Atlantic Swat Team Suspect Sport Intruder Custody Recommended for you Latest News Video News Police Searching for Missing Ferry County Man Updated 2 hrs ago News Downtown Sandpoint Roads Closed for Fire Investigation 2 hrs ago News Clean Up Efforts Underway after Palouse Floods 2 hrs ago News Palouse Communities Face Challenges While Cleaning Up Flood Damage 3 hrs ago Top Video SWAT team enters north Spokane home to arrest man who broke into woman's house while she was sleeping Updated 2 hrs ago Top Video Heavy law enforcement activity in north Spokane Updated 3 hrs ago Top Video Morning Weather Forecast for April 11th 4 hrs ago News WATCH: Flooding hits the Palouse 16 hrs ago News VIDEO: WSP arrests Asotin County Superior Court judge for criminal sexual misconduct Updated 16 hrs ago Local Weather Currently in Spokane 47°F Partly Cloudy 47°F / 34°F 11 AM 47°F 12 PM 50°F 1 PM 51°F 2 PM 52°F 3 PM 54°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigators: Spokane anesthesiologist body found burned in the Dishman Hills areaWashington hunter sets new world-record for Shiras mooseInjured Auburn gymnast undergoing surgery on both kneesSCRAPS asking for community's help in animal cruelty investigationGrand Ave in Pullman now open after Tuesday night floodingGoFundMe account set up after teenager's fatal fall from moving vehicle in Stevens CountyShawn Smith, musician and Spokane native, dead at 53Court Documents: Murder victim was urged to contact Domestic Violent Advocates multiple times'Cash me' canceling Spokane: Bhad Bhabie performance at Knitting Factory canceledFlood warning now in place for Palouse Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming More from this section 6 Davis soccer players facing burglary, malicious mischief charges © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories