SWAT team enters north Spokane home to arrest man who broke into woman's house while she was sleeping

After hours of trying to make contact with a home intruder Thursday morning, the Spokane County Sheriff's SWAT Team entered a north Spokane home to take a man into custody.

Early Thursday morning, a woman woke up to a man breaking into her house. That woman used her Life Alert bracelet to contact Life Alert. They contacted the Spokane County Sheriff's Office who responded to the scene.

Deputies were able to get the woman out of the house safely, however, the intruder was not communicating with them. Due to not having contact with the suspect, the SWAT team was called in to assist.

After hours of not being able to contact the suspect, the SWAT team entered the home and took the suspect into custody. The suspect has not been identified yet.

The scene has cleared.

