UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 5:20 P.M.
The suspect in custody has been identified as Mark J. Settle.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A SWAT team was called over to Sparky's Bird Supply Monday after employees, allegedly receiving death threats from their boss, called police.
SPD, having developed probable cause for harassment, brought in extra forces and prepared to contact the person making threats.
Before they could, the boss walked out of the store and was arrested on harassment and felony threats to kill charges.
The incident closed down Wellesley Avenue and slowed down traffic for a short time. Police said everything should be opening back up soon.