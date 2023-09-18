It might be a good time to clear out the garden, as cooler nights are in the 7-day forecast.
Start time temperatures will be in the low to mid 30's for the Northern Valleys, and low 40's for Spokane and CDA, so bundle up as you are headed out the door. A few sprinkles are expected for the first half of the day, with skies gradually clearing through the afternoon and daytime highs in the upper 60's.
A stronger system will move in to the Inland northwest overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering a more likely chance for showers Wednesday and a light dusting of snow (yes, I said snow) for elevations above 5500 ft in the Cascades.
Showers and 60-degree temperatures will linger into Thursday, before we turn a corner and clear out and warm up into the 70's for the weekend.