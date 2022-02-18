SPOKANE, Wash. - You may have heard there will be an arctic blast of northern wind coming through the region this weekend, and that is on the way. With chilling blasts of wind and the lowest temperatures since early January in the forecast, it's recommended you don't abandon your cool weather wear just yet.
You may have heard winter isn't quite over yet. True enough, it looks very likely we will be faced with the coldest temperatures since the beginning of the new year. This wintery visit includes bitter wind chills & possible record cool high temperatures for Tuesday. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/BWpRY7B2ik— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 18, 2022
The National Weather Service went on to clarify that the forecasted temperatures shown are the high temps, and they may plummet into the low 20s.
However, that's not all. NWS Spokane also alerted travelers to a heavy snowstorm expected in the Cascades over the weekend.
"Heavy snow will create challenging travel conditions Saturday morning through Sunday for Cascade mountain passes," they warn.
Sunday through Monday will see snow falling in northern/central Idaho and into the Palouse and Camas Prairie.
Snowfall and melt will likely make roads wet and slick, so drive cautiously!