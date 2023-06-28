Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will dominate our forecast through the 4th of July holiday delivering plenty of sunshine and HOT daytime highs that will shoot into the low to mid 90's, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's. 
Be safe, pay close attention to all burn bans posted in our area and enjoy this beautiful stretch of Summer weather.  

Coffee's On Us

