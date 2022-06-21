High pressure will begin to nudge its way into the Pacific northwest as we officially kick off the first day of Summer, bringing a surge in daytime highs Tuesday to the mid to upper 70's.
Wednesday is even warmer, with hopes of 80° temperatures in our sites. However, there is an area of low pressure to the north in BC and Alberta that will flatten out our ridge briefly bringing just the slightest dip in temperatures Thursday and Friday. High pressure is set to rebound for Hoopfest weekend, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will jump back into the upper 70's and 80's!