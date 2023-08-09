Tags
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- All evacuations lifted for brush fire near Q'emiln Park in Post Falls
- Flash flood and thunderstorm warnings issued for Inland Northwest
- Level 1 evacuation issued for brush fire sparks on Sunset Blvd
- Ridge Creek fire near Hayden Lake burns over 1,200 acres with level 1 evacuation issued
- Spokane police arrested 36-year-old man for possession of 10,000 fentanyl pills in northwest Spokane
- SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley resolved, shelter in place lifted
- Man facing 2nd-degree murder charges after reports of gunshots in St. Maries
- Brush fire starts near Dishman Hills Natural Area
- Level 1 evacuation issued for Ridge Creek Fire near Hayden Lake
- Spokane Valley deputies arrest group of teens notorious for stealing Kias
Videos
From Our Sponsors
With August approaching—one of the Pacific Northwest’s best vacation months of the year—summer is in full swing at Crescent Ridge. Read moreSummer Dreams Come True at Crescent Ridge
With summer is in full swing, now is the perfect time to come out and experience a peak season day in the life at Crescent Ridge. Read moreGet a Taste of Summer Life at Crescent Ridge
Set within a working vineyard, recently released homes at Crescent Ridge epitomize luxury living at Crescent Bar. Read moreBeyond Incredible Views, Crescent Ridge Homes Showcase Best in Class Design Features
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.