Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will slowly nudge in for the remainder of the week and strengthen through the first half of next week. 
We will see plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will gradually climb back into the upper 80's by Saturday, with 90's expected by the second half of the weekend and start of next week. 

