CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney Municipal Pool is closing down for the summer due to irreparable damage to its filtration system.
Two days after the pools opening, staff found that the system was not operational. Further inspection by maintenance discovered damage to the pump, motor, and shaft of the filtration system.
Cheney Parks and Recreation said they are working to secure additional funding for future pool and water play areas.
Cheney is planning to use sprinklers in parks around the city on certain days to allow for families and pets to cool off this summer, they will have more information on their social media as the summer continues.
If you registered for swimming lessons, you can call 509-498-9250 to get a refund. The city is also working with EWU to provide public swimming lessons that would start in late July.