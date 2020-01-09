Today we are looking at the calm before the storm with increasing cloud coverage and cooler temperatures than we have been seeing. Big changes are on the way as we head into your Friday with a system on the move. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all day on Friday for much of our region. Numbers, of course, can always change but right now we are looking at the chance for 5-8" of snowfall in Spokane. The main take away here is that several inches are anticipated for the valley floors and the mountains will have the chance to see feet of snow.
The snow is looking like it will begin in the morning, but increase in strength as we head into the early afternoon hours and evening. This means that the commute home to close out the week is expected to be messy. We could see localized snow dumping at a rate of 1-2" per hour according to the National Weather Service. Increasing winds will create the potential for blowing snow on the roads as well.
Heading into the later hours the transition for a rain/snow mix is on our radar. It looks like snow will continue to fall on Saturday with a chance for even more on Sunday. Please plan accordingly and travel safely.
