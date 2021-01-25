TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Department has identified the officer who is seen in a viral social media video driving through a crowd and running over a pedestrian Saturday night.
The patrol officer is identified as 58-year-old Officer Khanh Phan. He has served with the Tacoma Police Department for over 29 years.
He is now on administrative leave.
According to the City of Tacoma, before the video began, a large group of people surrounded the patrol car, banging on the vehicle as the lights and sirens were activated.
The City of Tacoma said Officer Phan was fearful for his life and attempted to make his way out of the crowd.
The city said, he drove forward striking the pedestrian.
Once the officer reached a safe location he called for medical aid.
The Tacoma Fire Department confirms they issued a dispersal order to the crowd Saturday night.
It's unclear how many people were impacted by the police vehicle but police said two people were taken to the hospital.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is conducting an independent investigation.
