TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and throwing flammable devices at the Northwest Detention Center on Saturday morning.
According to KOMO News, police respond to the privately-run immigration center at 4 a.m. to find the suspect outside the Facility.
Police said a vehicle caught on fire and the man attempted to blow up a propane tank.
According to authorities, police called out to the man before shots were fired.
The man died at the scene; no officers were injured.