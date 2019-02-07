Tacoma Police searching for man accused of attacking woman

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EVENT FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY NIGHT... .BANDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY. SNOW WILL BE FOLLOWED BY INCREASING NORTH OR NORTHEAST WINDS SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO REDUCE VISIBILITIES AND CAUSE SOME ROADS TO BECOME IMPASSABLE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN ROAD, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE-HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY. BLOWING SNOW AND WIND GUSTS TO 45 MPH SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&