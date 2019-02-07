Tacoma Police searching for man accused of attacking woman

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help to find Jermaine Laron Abdul Gore Jr. in connection with an assault of a woman.
KCPQ-TV reports the incident happened Jan. 28 in a Tacoma apartment.
Police say the victim was held against her will and assaulted over a 14-hour period before fleeing the apartment. She remains hospitalized with significant injuries.
Police say Gore has extensive history of violent crime and firearms charges and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6-feet tall and 240 pounds.
People are asked to call 911 with any information about his location.
Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/
