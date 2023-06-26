TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old from Tacoma was taken into custody for threats he made online against a nightclub in the Pioneer Square area in Seattle last week. The threats were reported to police by a caller who had just returned from the Beyond Wonderland music festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre, where a fatal mass shooting took place in the campgrounds.
According to Seattle Police Department, the report came in just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. The caller had been scrolling through posts about an upcoming Seattle nightlife event when they came across an alarming post. Having just come from an event where a mass shooting took place, they called police to report the concerning threats.
The Community Violence Task Force and Robbery Unit detectives were assigned to investigate, and the threats were determined to be credible. Officers located the juvenile in Tacoma, and he was arrested for threats to harm event attendees.
During the arrest, officers found a handgun on the teenager. A search of his residence also turned up a semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm drum magazine with ammo.
The teen was booked into the Youth Services Center for threats to bomb or injure property at a place of public assembly and unlawful possession of firearms.