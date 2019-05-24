TACOMA, Wash. - A litter of endangered red wolf pups at a western Washington zoo still need names, and the zoo is asking the public to cast a vote.
Red wolf mom, Charlotte went into labor at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium on May 10 and she gave birth to eight wiggly, healthy pups.
Now the zoo is asking the public to help name them. Keepers have come up with two sets of names for the pups.
The first set was chosen to represent places in Hyde County, North Carolina, an area of the wolves' native range. Those names are: Buxton, Bogs, Macley, Widgen, Carmur, Slad, Ponser and Mackay.
The second set of names comes from trees, bushes and plants that grow in the wolves' native region. Those names are: Hawthorn, Chester, Cypress, Magnolia, Camellia, Myrtle, Peat and Willow.
Voters can select their favorite set of names HERE.