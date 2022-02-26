YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office imposed a lockdown for residents of Wanapum Indian Village and a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents while police worked to apprehend an armed man making violent threats.
The suspect started on the east side of Priest Rapids Dam, confronting a group of contractors working and threatening them with a gun. He then fled to the west side of the damn, where he remained locked in his car for a time. GCSO says a perimeter was established, and drones and security cameras were used to keep tabs on him. During this time, he would occasionally get out from his car and walk around while armed.
A shelter-in-place order was given, and motorists were advised not to pick up hitchhikers. Others were ordered to stay clear of the area. At 3:20 p.m., a lockdown of Wanapum Indian Village was enacted while police continued to try and take the man into custody.
According to an update from Sheriff Tom Jones on the incident, at one point the man ran to hunker down in one of the armored vehicles brought by police to the scene. He later exited the vehicle, at which point one of the K9 units was able to pursue him and take him down.
At 3:55 p.m., lockdown and shelter-in-place orders were lifted and the suspect taken into custody.
The suspect is currently being treated for wounds incurred from the K9 encounter by EMTs on scene. GCSO says there is no clear motive for his violent threats at this time, and they are continuing to investigate the matter.