Mostly sunny skies and a calm wind will make it a great afternoon to get out and about! Many of you experienced the cold start this morning. Our temperatures will continue to top out below average today in the mid to upper 50's. Tonight into tomorrow we are looking at increasing cloud coverage.
The increasing moisture in the atmosphere will leave us with a chance for some spotty showers Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies. Temperatures tomorrow should be similar to what we are seeing today. However, we have a gradually warming trend on the way that could get us back up into the 60's by the end of the weekend!