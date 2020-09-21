Breathe in that fresh air! It's a gorgeous start to the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. We will look to hit the mid 70s today, with calm winds in place. In Spokane we should remain dry, but for Southeast Washington and the Panhandle light showers are anticipated.
Tomorrow will be another day similar to today. That being said, by mid-week showers will arrive. The National Weather Service is anticipating a quarter to a half inch of rain in Spokane by Thursday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will also be a threat that day. Of course, we will continue to monitor this as things could still change since we are several days out.
