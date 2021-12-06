The evening commute could be tricky, with 1-3" of snow expected throughout the afternoon. Be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destination and take the roads slowly. Snow will taper off this evening, allowing fog and freezing fog to settle in overnight and through Tuesday mornings commute. Clouds will increase throughout our day Tuesday as our next system rolls into the PNW, bringing another round of mountain's snow and light snow or a rain/snow mix to the valley floors Wednesday. Winds will also pick up mid-week, with gust to 25-35 mph expected.
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Highest snow amounts in the Idaho Panhandle. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Sandpoint, Hayden, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Athol, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick with winter driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could be moderate at times leading to rapidly changing road conditions. For Spokane County, the heaviest snow accumulations will be near the Idaho border including Spokane Valley southward along and east of State Route 195 including Rockford, Fairfield, and Latah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
26°F
Snow
26°F / 24°F
1 PM
27°F
2 PM
28°F
3 PM
29°F
4 PM
30°F
5 PM
29°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Family says Washington woman was found dead in Mexico hotel room in apparent homicide, investigation continues
- Get ready! Snow is coming
- What's that in the sky? Video shows strange lights in sky above Spokane, here's what an expert thinks
- President Biden has ordered flags to fly at half-mast
- Major Crimes detectives investigating body found near Airway Heights
- Omicron detected in Washington State
- UPDATE: Post Falls gas station gunman arrested
- Want to live like the Dutton Family? You can stay at the ranch where the show is filmed
- WDFW has checked in on the Mama Moose and has some good news
- UPDATE: Montana woman with ties to Spokane and North Idaho found safe
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.