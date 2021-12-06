Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

The evening commute could be tricky, with 1-3" of snow expected throughout the afternoon. Be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destination and take the roads slowly. Snow will taper off this evening, allowing fog and freezing fog to settle in overnight and through Tuesday mornings commute. Clouds will increase throughout our day Tuesday as our next system rolls into the PNW, bringing another round of mountain's snow and light snow or a rain/snow mix to the valley floors Wednesday. Winds will also pick up mid-week, with gust to 25-35 mph expected. 

