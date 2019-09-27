A tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline caught fire on an interstate in Missouri.
The truck caught fire on Interstate-49 in Kansas City Friday afternoon, shutting down the interstate in both directions.
The fire started after a wreck that involved two passenger cars, according to Kansas City Fire.
One person was transported to the hospital.
The tanker was hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline when it went up in flames.
Around 4:30 p.m., officials said the interstate may remain closed for several hours.
Kansas City Firefighters had the fire under control shortly before 5 p.m.