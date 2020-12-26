Local businesses have been through the ringer this year.
While many are going through hardship, few are doing it while going through heartbreak.
The owner of Taqueria Fiesta Brava passed away recently in November, and now sis daughter has taken on the responsibility to keep the business going.
Jessica Ochoa says when her father, Roberto Ochoa, opened up Taqueria Fiesta Brava seven years ago, she had no idea she would take over the family business so soon.
"It was his baby so you gotta do what you gotta do," said Jessica.
Her father recently passed away of heart complications this November, and ever since the pandemic, and her father's passing, she's taken on the responsibility of keeping the family business running.
"Besides being a cashier, bartender, sometimes cooking in the back, sometimes cooking in the back, being my own busboy my own janitor type of thing- everything and then whatever my dad did on top of everything there," the Taqueria Fiesta Brava manager added.
Now trying to remain open for business, as well as stay positive, Jessica says her father would be proud.
"The pandemic has affected us and I know he would be happy to see all of this going on - and I know it would be him instead of me right now sitting down," Ochoa said.
The restaurant wants to thank their regulars and the community for continuing to support them during this time, and you can stop in for takeout Monday- Saturday at their Francis location.
