Target Deal Days are back and better than ever with incredible savings that no one can ignore!
From July 11th through the 13th, Target will be discounting “hundreds of thousands of items” online through Target.com and the Target app. These deals are available for every guest and don’t require a membership fee for purchase.
“With this year’s event being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond,” said executive vice president and chief growth officer of Target, Christina Hennington.
Target Deal Days returns July 11-13
According to Target’s press release, some of the deals include savings of:
- Up to $70 off on Apple products
- Up to 50% off selected tech and headphones
- Up to 50% off toys
- 50% off select apparel and accessories
- Up to 40% off kitchen appliances
- Up to 35% off floor care products
- 25% off beauty items
Along with these discounts, Target is giving away $10 gift cards to guests who spend at least $50 on food and drinks.
Although these deals are restricted to online shopping only, Target's industry-leading, same-day fulfillment options give customers the ability to get their discounted items quickly. Drive-up, order pick up and same-day delivery with Shipt are all ongoing investments from Target in an effort to make shopping easier than ever for all customers.
Enjoy an additional 5% off Target Gift cards during Deal Days on Target.com. Shop amazing deals today and check back in daily for new discounts!