Facing stiff competition from online retailers, Target is ramping up for their biggest sale of the year.
Target is offering consumers their biggest deals of the season during their Target Deal Days promotion next week. The retailer plans to offer massive sales on its website on furniture, appliances, kitchen supplies, toys and more.
The promotion runs on July 15th and 16th, which puts it in direct competition with Amazon's Prime Day sales. Customers will also be able to ship items free of charge if they spend over 35 dollars.