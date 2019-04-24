Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million bullseye's playground wooden toy vehicles.
The wheels on the wooden vehicles can detach, potentially posing a choking hazard to children.
The toys were sold at target stores nationwide and online from October 2018 through November 2018.
There have been four reports of wheels detaching, including a report of a missing wheel when the product was opened.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
Parents are urged to return the toys to any target store for a full refund.