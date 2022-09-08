Leslie Lowe

Mother Nature is handing us a taste of Fall as daytime highs dip down closer towards our averages for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 70's for both Thursday and Friday. Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings lingering for parts of the NE mountains and Cascades through tonight and tomorrow.  

 
High pressure will rebound this weekend, delivering beautiful weather with with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that hop back into the 80's into next week. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!