Cloud breaks will leave us with a little taste of the sunshine today as we sit under partly sunny skies! We are again expecting another day of above average temperatures. Daytime highs look to hit the low 40s, so while that is above average it is also a little cooler compared to what we have seen lately. By tonight mostly cloudy skies are expected as we dip to the upper 20s.
Thursday we will see a light breeze as well as a chance for scattered showers as we hang out with mostly cloudy skies. For the mountains some snow is expected, so keep that in mind if you do need to travel across the passes. Daytime highs are aiming for the upper 30s to low 40s.