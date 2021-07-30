BOISE, Idaho - Beginning next week, Idahoans will can expect a check in the mail or money deposited in their account as part of Governor Brad Little's tax relief package.
Full-year Idaho residents can expect to receive 9% of the tax amount on their 2019 tax return forms or $50 per taxpayer and each dependent, whichever is greater.
That amount can be found on Idaho's tax return form 40, on either line 20 or 42, according to the government website.
“Idaho's economy continues to blow past projections. We are leading the country in economic prosperity. This year, we achieved the single largest tax cut in state history! We’ve returned your tax dollars with our record budget surplus,” Governor Little said. “These tax cuts boost Idahoans' prosperity, and they keep our tax rates competitive and our business climate vibrant.”
Idaho is cutting taxes by $445 million, according to a release from the governor. This includes $163 million in ongoing tax cuts and $8 million in ongoing property tax cuts.
Governor Little also announced a record-breaking budget surplus amounting close to $1 billion. He added that he would continue to pursue tax relief during the 2022 legislative session.
