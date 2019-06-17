Taylor Swift continues to make statements during Pride Month. Last week, she released the pro-LGBT song "You Need to Calm Down," and Monday, she's released the music video for it.
Swift has had an eventful couple days since releasing the song calling out homophobes, including a surprise performance of it at an iconic gay bar in New York City Friday.
Just like my life, this video was co-executive produced by @todrick 😸 pic.twitter.com/AObdtkYl0w— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019
"The #YNTCDmusicvideo is out! First, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN.," Swift wrote in a tweet.
Swift had said last week the video would have a lot going on, and it sure did, as well as a star-studded cast. In the video, she reunites with Katy Perry with the two dressed as a hamburger and fries. Also making appearances are Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Dexter Mayfield, Laverne Cox, Karamu Brown, Rupaul, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon and more.
"This meal is BEEF-free," Perry tweeted Monday.
This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday 🍔♥️🍟 #YNTCDmusicvideohttps://t.co/m2kA0mZgQe pic.twitter.com/yKYmnTxBy5— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2019
NBC News describes the video as taking place in a pastel-colored trailer park, including anti-LGBT protesters being faced down or ignored by the flamboyantly dressed stars.
In the conclusion of the video, Swift asks for people to sign a petition regarding Senate support of the Equality Act on change.org.