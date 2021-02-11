Taylor Swift releasing "Taylor's Version" of "Fearless" album

Taylor Swift announced on Thursday that she's releasing a new version of her famous album "Fearless."
According to her Twitter, it'll include 26 songs, featuring six new songs.
"I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault," she tweeted.
"I've spoken a lot about why I'm remaking my first six albums, but the way I've chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I'm coming from," Swift tweeted. "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the one who really *knows* that body of work."
If you look closely at the photo above, certain letters are capitalized. If you read them from top to bottom, "April 9" stands out. It's unclear right now what this means, but Swift fans are trying hard to figure it out.
"Love Story" releases Friday at midnight (Thursday night). You can pre order it here.
